It’s National Boston Cream Pie Day, a day dedicated to a delectable dessert that is, despite its name, actually a cake!



This American classic consists of two layers of sponge cake filled with creamy custard and topped with a chocolate glaze. It was declared the official dessert of Massachusetts in 1996, paying homage to its origins at Boston’s Parker House Hotel in 1856. The Boston Cream Pie is not just a sweet treat; it’s a testament to culinary innovation, representing one of the first uses of chocolate as a frosting.



So today, whether you bake your own or enjoy a slice from your local bakery, savor the rich flavors and creamy texture of this iconic dessert!