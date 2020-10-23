NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Boston Cream Pie Day

Welcome to October 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

When it comes to dessert no one is complaining about identity theft when they order Boston Cream Pie. That’s because the delicious layers of buttery sponge cake sandwiched with pastry cream and topped with a shiny coat of chocolate could hardly be considered a crime.

Created by a French pastry chef at the Parker House Hotel in Boston in the late 1800s, this dessert became the official dessert of Massachusetts in 1996.

At the time it was created, cakes and pies were baked in the same pans and thus their names became interchangeable.

What landed this creation on the map was the accessibility of a new ingredient: baking chocolate. Just about anything topped with glistening layers of melted chocolate was bound to be a hit!

On National Boston Cream Pie Day celebrate the sweet dilemma of this identity crisis.

Today we also celebrate National iPod Day, National Mole Day, National TV Talk Show Host Day, and Swallows Depart From San Juan Capistrano Day.

