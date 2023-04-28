BraveHearts for Kids is an organization that helps save the lives of children.

It provides information, hope, guidance, and resources to families dealing with a childhood cancer crisis. They offer their services at no cost, and additionally, 100 percent of individual contributions go to the programs that support kids. This includes emergency fundraising and 1 on 1 mentoring. They match families with a mentor who has experienced a similar diagnosis and crisis with a child of their own.

On National BraveHearts Day we remind you to show your support anyway you can and know that doing good anywhere does good everywhere.