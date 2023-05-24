A guy who teases you one minute and then acts like your best friend is what you might call a jerk! Unless theyre related to you, in which case they’re called brothers.

Today we celebrate the guys who made a career out of tormenting you. Maybe they tore up your comic book collections, cut off your pigtails or put live critters in your bed. They also picked you up after you crashed your bike and taught you how to throw a baseball. If you think about it long enough, you would probably count yourself lucky to have these guys in your corner.

On National Brothers Day, celebrate the things you’re grateful for, and have a good laugh about all the rest