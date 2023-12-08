BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The story of the brownie begins at the end of the 19th century, with a request for a portable dessert that could be included in a lunchbox for ladies attending the Chicago World’s Columbian Exposition.

A chef at the Palmer House Hotel took on the task, creating a treat with a rich, chocolatey base and adding crushed walnuts and a sweet apricot glaze. This original recipe, much like the brownie we know today, was a hit and became an instant favorite. While this version was the first to bear the name “brownie,” the confection evolved into the denser, baked chocolate dessert we love today. Whether it’s the classic chewy version or one laden with frosting, candy pieces, or nuts, brownies are synonymous with American baking and have been satisfying chocolate lovers for generations. On National Brownie Day, celebrate by baking a batch of your own or picking up some from your local bakery.

It’s a sure way to bring a smile and a bit of sweet history to your table.