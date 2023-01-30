Welcome to January 30th on the National Day Calendar.



Anyone who has ever held a piece of bubble wrap can hardly resist the urge to start popping it. We all know it was made for wrapping things and not as a toy. Right? Actually, that’s not true.

When Alfred Fielding and his business partner invented what we know today as bubble wrap, they were creating three-dimensional, plastic wallpaper. But when that idea didn’t work out, they began marketing their invention as a way to protect items during a move. The new strategy paid off big time when IBM became their first client, buying bubble wrap to ship their latest computer. After scientists unwrapped the new computers, we can only assume that they began popping the bubbles.



On National Bubble Wrap Day, we celebrate an innovation in packaging that doubles as a fun stress reliever.