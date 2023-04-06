Burritos are one of the tastiest meals to go. And because of that, they tend to get eaten quickly.

If you’re worried that you’re gobbling one down too fast, then you haven’t met Miki Sudo, who holds the world record for fastest time eating a burrito. In October of 2022, Miki devoured a burrito in 31.47 seconds. Lest you think this was some average burrito, listen up. This was a legit, football sized monstrosity, which challenged even a competitive eater like Miki.

Celebrate National Burrito Day by savoring this Mexican food favorite, but make sure to slow down and enjoy each bite. There’s no need to break any records