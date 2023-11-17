BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we churn our attention towards National Butter Day!

Butter’s creamy goodness has been savored for millennia. Ancient civilizations, from India to Ireland, have long recognized its culinary value, using primitive methods to transform cream into this golden delight. Historically, butter has not only been a dietary staple but also played roles in various customs and rituals. In ancient Ireland, for example, butter was often buried in bogs to preserve it, and some of these ancient bog butters have been found – still intact – thousands of years later! The production of butter became much more streamlined with the invention of the butter churn in the 19th century, making the process faster and more efficient.

From sautéing to baking, its rich, velvety texture and flavor have become indispensable in cooking and baking alike.

So, whether you enjoy it on toast, in your favorite dishes, or even in coffee, today is the day to celebrate butter in all its glory.