BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we button up in honor of National Button Day!

Buttons may seem trivial, but they have a history as rich as any major invention. Their existence traces back over 5000 years, first appearing in the Indus Valley Civilization as ornaments rather than fasteners. It wasn’t until the 13th century in Germany that buttonholes were created, turning these decorative discs into functional fashion necessities. Throughout history, buttons have been crafted from various materials, from bone and wood to seashell and metal. They’ve also been a canvas for art, symbols of political movements, and even collector’s items. In the 18th and 19th centuries, button-making was considered an art form, with elaborate designs often showcasing significant events or popular culture of the times.

So the next time you button up your coat or shirt, take a moment to appreciate this tiny, yet impactful invention.