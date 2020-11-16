NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Button Day

Welcome to November 16th on the National Day Calendar.

If you remember Mom or Grandma saving buttons from old clothes, then perhaps you’ll appreciate the charm of this organized hobby. But for Dalton Stevens of South Carolina, buttons became a way to beat insomnia. Dalton spent his sleepless nights sewing buttons on a denim jacket for nearly three years. When he had completely covered it with 16,333 buttons, the jacket weighed over 16 pounds! Word got out and people began mailing him buttons which he used to cover shoes, doors and even a commode.

In 1990 the Guinness World Records certified that The Button King owned the worlds largest collection: 439,900 of them without duplicates.

On National Button Day, we celebrate these tiny treasures and the many uses they serve.