BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Let’s embark on a culinary journey to Italy where the calzone, meaning “pant leg” or “trouser” in Italian, made its first appearance.

Originating in Naples in the 18th century, the calzone was created as a “walk-and-eat” solution, similar to its sibling, the pizza. But instead of being flat, it was folded over, making it easy for workers to enjoy during a quick lunch break without the need for plates or utensils.

The traditional calzone is stuffed with salami, ham, or vegetables, ricotta or mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan. Over time, regional variations sprouted, and today, you can find calzones filled with an array of ingredients that cater to every palate.

So, whether you prefer the classic stuffing or more modern twists, today’s the day to indulge in this Italian masterpiece that has made its mark globally.