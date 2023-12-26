BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Candy Cane Day, honoring the classic holiday candy that’s as much a part of Christmas as stockings and Santa Claus.

The candy cane’s origin is somewhat of a mystery, with one popular tale suggesting it began in the 1600s in Germany. A choirmaster, looking to keep children quiet during long Christmas services, supposedly handed out sugar sticks bent into the shape of a shepherd’s staff. From these humble beginnings, candy canes have become a holiday staple. Their red and white stripes and peppermint flavor are recognized around the world as symbols of Christmas cheer. Today, they decorate trees, stuff stockings, and add a festive twist to hot cocoa.

On National Candy Cane Day, enjoy this sweet piece of holiday tradition and savor the simple joy it brings.