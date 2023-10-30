BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Candy Corn Day, a day to celebrate the iconic tri-colored candy that has been a staple in Halloween celebrations since the 1880s.

Loved by many, this confection, with its layers of yellow, orange, and white, symbolizes the fall season, and it’s hard to imagine Halloween without it. Created by George Renninger, candy corn was initially called “Chicken Feed,” representing the simplicity and agrarian roots of America. It’s a treat that brings nostalgia and smiles, whether you love it or not!

So, grab a handful of candy corn and enjoy the sweetness and memories it brings.