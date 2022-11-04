Welcome to November 4th on the National Day Calendar. They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and in the case of M&M’S® candy, this phrase is certainly true.

It turns out that the best selling candy in the world was created in 1941.

During World War II, M&M’S® were exclusively sold to the military. Their small size and candy coating made them the perfect candy for military rations. They were easy to transport and the candy coating prevented the chocolate from melting.

When soldiers returned home, they were hooked and wanted more, so the Mars Company made them available to the general public. Soon other companies made a knockoff version and Mars had to mark its candy coated chocolates with the trademark ‘M’ that we still see today.

On National Candy Day, treat yourself to something to make your day a little sweeter.