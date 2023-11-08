BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Cappuccino Day!

This delightful drink owes its name to the Capuchin friars, given the color of the espresso mixed with frothed milk resembled the brown robes worn by these monks. Originating from Italy in the 1600s, the cappuccino gained worldwide popularity in the 20th century, especially with the rise of specialized coffee shops. A perfect cappuccino is all about balance: one-third espresso, one-third steamed milk, and one-third foam. Its velvety texture and robust flavor make it a favorite among coffee enthusiasts.

So today, whether you’re making one at home or grabbing one on the go, take a moment to savor the rich history and taste of this beloved beverage.