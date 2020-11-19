NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day

Welcome to November 19th on the National Day Calendar.

Today, we celebrate one of the longest titled National Days: National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day.

Here in North America more than 90 percent of us enjoy caffeine every single day. But not all of us enjoy tea or coffee. The rest of us can thank a German Chemist who first isolated caffeine from coffee beans in 1819.

Man-made carbonation was first discovered by Joseph Priestly in an English brewery and folks began using it for medicinal tonics that later became known as sodas.

Today, this method of infusing water with carbon dioxide is more popular than ever thanks to the addition of caffeine.

On National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day, we celebrate the satisfying combination that most of us could not do without.

Today we also celebrate National Play Monopoly Day, National Rural Health Day, and Great American Smokeout.