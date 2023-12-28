BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Card Playing Day, a day to embrace the joy and camaraderie of playing card games.

Cards have been a popular form of entertainment for centuries, with their origins dating back to ancient China. They made their way to Europe in the late 14th century, likely brought over by returning Crusaders or traders. From classic games like bridge and poker to family favorites like Go Fish and Uno, card games have been bringing people together for generations. They’re not just about luck; they’re also about strategy, skill, and sometimes, a good poker face. Whether it’s a friendly game at home or a competitive tournament, playing cards is a great way to unwind, challenge your mind, and connect with others.

On National Card Playing Day, break out a deck of cards and enjoy some quality time with friends and family over a hand or two.