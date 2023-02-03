Carrot cake is one of those foods that seems odd on paper. Why on earth make a dessert out of something otherwise seen as healthy?

Well, for starters, carrots actually have a pretty high sugar content for a vegetable. In Medieval Europe and the Middle East, sweets were not readily available. Sugar was not the everyday item that we have today, so people needed to get creative. They would boil the carrots, mash them up, add flour and butter, then serve the dish as a pudding or dessert. Eventually, that evolved into a cake.

On National Carrot Cake Day, celebrate the chance to have your cake and eat your vegetables too.