NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cashew Day

When it comes to nuts, cashews are in a class of their own. You’ll find them in any can of mixed nuts, but they’re not exactly like the others. Their unique half moon shape makes them stand out from peanuts, walnuts, and almonds.

Unlike pistachios, you’ll never see cashews in a shell. That’s because cashew shells are highly toxic to humans and can cause rashes similar to poison ivy. It makes you wonder what unlucky person first tried to eat one. Cashews are found deep inside a fruit called a cashew apple and once they are removed from this covering, they’re not only edible, they are delicious.

On National Cashew Day celebrate this nut that stands out from the rest.

