Today we dive into the salty spheres of indulgence on National Caviar Day.

Caviar, the salt-cured roe of the sturgeon fish, has been a symbol of luxury and opulence for centuries. It was originally harvested by Russian and Persian fishermen in the Caspian Sea. These tiny black pearls quickly became a favorite amongst royalty and the elite, spreading across Europe and eventually, the globe. Did you know that, at one point, America was a prime producer of caviar? In the late 1800s, sturgeon were so plentiful in U.S. waters that bars would often serve caviar as a free snack, much like peanuts or pretzels today. While overfishing led to a decline in U.S. caviar production, sustainable farming practices have brought it back, allowing a new generation of food lovers to appreciate this delicacy.

On National Caviar Day, whether you’re a long-time fan or a curious first-timer, take a moment to savor the pop of these briny beads