NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cellophane Tape Day

Welcome to May 27th on the National Day Calendar.

Some inventions are an overnight success while others take a little more time.

Richard Gurley Drew began his career as an inventor in 1920 when he worked for 3M company in St. Paul, MN.

He created invisible tape in 1930 for the cellophane packages sold in bakeries and grocery stores. But when Dupont introduced heat sealing cellophane, Richard found that his invention had completely missed the mark.

3M knew a good thing when they saw it though, and today you’d be hard pressed to find a home that didn’t have multiple rolls of Scotch tape.

On National Cellophane Tape Day, celebrate the inventions that capitalize on stick-to-it-iveness.

Today we also celebrate National Grape Popsicle Day.