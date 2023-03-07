Breakfast cereal appeals to the kid in all of us.

If you were ever dragged along to the grocery store, one reward made it all worthwhile, a trip down the cereal aisle. But the brightly colored boxes promising a toy inside did not start out that exciting at all. And while Kellogg’s Corn Flakes were the first cereal to provide a prize inside the box in 1909, they were originally designed to be boring. Dr. John Harvey Kellogg believed that a bland diet would keep us on the straight and narrow and Corn Flakes were his first line of defense. The cereal later took a ride aboard Apollo 11, where they were formed into cubes to be eaten without milk. Few other cereals have such an illustrious history, though some have enough sugar to rocket your kids to the moon and back.

On National Cereal Day, celebrate your inner child with a bowl full of crunchy goodness.