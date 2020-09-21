NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chai Day

Welcome to September 21st on the National Day Calendar.

As the cooler weather of Fall settles in, many of us rediscover our love of warm drinks.

If you’re a fan of chai tea, then you may have been drinking it all year long, but for those who celebrate the change in seasons, chai is the perfect spicy pick me up.

The word chai means tea in Hindi, but the original drink didn’t contain tea at all.

In fact the milk and sweetener in today’s recipe, was added by the British during their occupation of Indian.

Legend has it that chai was created 5000 years ago for an Indian king for medicinal purposes.

Spicy ginger and black pepper stimulate digestion, cloves relieve pain, cardamom elevates your mood and cinnamon supports the lungs and heart.

On National Chai Day enjoy this delicious drink with added benefits worth celebrating!

