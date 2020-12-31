NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Champagne Day

Welcome to December 31st on the National Day Calendar.

Nothing says celebration like a good champagne, and while the genuine article only comes from the Champagne region of France, there are plenty of bubbly varietals from Italy and California.

Prices vary widely, and if you’ve ever wondered why bottles of Dom Peringnon fetch up to 50,000 dollars a bottle, its because Dom only produces wine during years when the grapes have reached top quality. That means that since they opened in 1921 they have only produced 36 vintages.

If splurging at that price point is not your thing, just pop open a bottle of your favorite sparkling beverage and remember to always drink responsibly.

On National Champagne Day, we toast to your health and good fortune and welcome all the new opportunities to Celebrate Every Day!

