NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cheese Curd Day

Welcome to October 15th on the National Day Calendar.

The art of cheese making has been celebrated for centuries and even Miss Muffet knows that curds are part of the deal. But today we are celebrating those squeaky fresh curds that are made in Wisconsin.

It starts with the milk, and in the mid 1800s settlers from all over Europe brought their cheese making secrets to Wisconsin’s rich farmland. By 1922 there were more than 2,800 factories in the state and today Wisconsin produces over 2 billion pounds of cheese each year. Most cheese starts with separating the curd from the whey, but the curds that eventually become cheddar are the gold standard for snacking. These ones contain the long proteins that squeak against our teeth and if your curds have lost that squeaky feeling a few seconds in the microwave can bring it back.

On National Cheese Curd Day, fry up a batch of the freshest you can find and enjoy a true American favorite.

Today we also celebrate National Aesthetician Day, National Grouch Day, National I Love Lucy Day, National Latino Aids Awareness Day, National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, National White Cane Safety Day, National Shawarma Day, and Get to Know Your Customer Day.

