NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cheese Doodle Day

Some folks celebrate with confetti, others with balloons. And if making a mess is your idea of good time, then dive right in and celebrate the cheese doodle.

Morrie Yohai had a knack for snacks and came up with the name for the cornmeal puffs, while he and his coworkers tried various flavorings.

Despite leaving telltale orange fingerprints, cheddar cheese hit the spot and the Old London Company made its mark with this snack food. It was later purchased by Borden Foods and Yohai became the new company Vice President.

Along with his various executive duties, he also had the privilege of choosing small toy prizes that went inside the boxes of Cracker Jacks. Which just goes to show that being a kid at heart can pay off big.

On National Cheese Doodle Day, seize the day with this messy snack.

