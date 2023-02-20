If you have dinner in the State of Kansas and opt for dessert, watch out for what you choose.

Its perfectly acceptable to eat cherry pie, but if you decide that you want it a la mode, you could find yourself in trouble. For some reason, there’s a law in Kansas that makes it illegal to eat cherry pie with a scoop of ice cream on top. Nobody seems to be sure what prompted this law, but luckily its not enforced. Kansas also has a law banning the hunting of whales, so clearly someone way back when was having a bit of fun passing legislation.

On National Cherry Pie Day, celebrate with a slice of this classic American dessert. Except where prohibited by law.