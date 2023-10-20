BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Chicken and Waffles Day!

This classic American dish known for its delightful contrast of flavors and textures has been winning hearts across the country. Originating in Harlem, New York, during the jazz age, the dish served as a delicious solution for the late-night crowd looking for something that satisfied both dinner and breakfast cravings. The crispy, seasoned fried chicken paired with fluffy waffles and drizzled with sweet maple syrup created a harmonious blend that made it an instant classic.

This comfort food masterpiece has since traveled far and wide, with variations and spins making it a beloved feature on menus across America. Whether you like it spicy, topped with gravy, or adorned with fruit, chicken and waffles is a versatile dish that celebrates culinary creativity.

So today, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, indulge in the delightful contrast of chicken and waffles and enjoy every flavorful bite