NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chicken Boy Day

During its heyday, Route 66 offered not only beautiful scenery, but also many fun places to stop along the way.

One of its most famous roadside attractions was Chicken Boy, a fried chicken restaurant in Los Angeles, CA. This place boasted a giant statue of a man with a chickens head that welcomed visitors to the City of Angels. But when a new highway system made Route 66 obsolete, many of the stops went out of business.

One of them was Chicken Boy and in 1984, the iconic statue was headed for the trash heap. Fortunately, a local artist rescued Chicken Boy, installing him on another rooftop, where he came to be known as The Statue of Liberty of Los Angeles.

On National Chicken Boy Day, celebrate this blast from the past with some wings or fried chicken.’

