NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Child’s Day

Welcome to November 20th on the National Day Calendar.

Today we celebrate the miracle known to parents everywhere as our children.

While not everyone becomes a parent, most of us have some effect on the children around us and today we focus on some important things to remember about early child development.

From the time they are born babies spend 60 percent of their energy on brain development. In fact the human brain grows so quickly that if the rest of a newborns body grew at that rate it would weigh 170 pounds after only one month.

While most parents understand their role as their child’s first teacher, its also important to see the bigger picture. Because all caregivers affect the development of a child and social interactions enhance the speed and accuracy of learning at all ages, its important to remember that it takes a village.

On National Child’s Day we honor our children and celebrate those who make a difference to them every day.