NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Though some claim the recipe for chocolate chip cookies was a happy accident, Ruth Wakefield herself said she was simply trying to gussy up a favorite recipe. Ruth and her husband Kenneth owned the Toll House Inn and when she added chunks of semisweet chocolate to her butterscotch cookie dough the Toll House Crunch Cookie was born.

Nestle offered her a lifetime supply of chocolate in exchange for the recipe, which they printed on the back of every bar. But things really heated up when the recipe was published in a 1938 cookbook and families from Massachusetts baked the cookies for their GI’s during World War II. Stationed around the globe, these soldiers shared their care package cookies and requests for the recipe came pouring into the Toll House mailbox.

On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day celebrate the sweet success of one smart cookie!

