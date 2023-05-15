One of the supposed biggest cookie fans in the world is a big fake.

Turns out that Cookie Monster isn’t really what he pretends to be. All those chocolate chip cookies we’ve seen him chomp into over the years weren’t cookies at all, they are rice cakes with spots painted on. Puppeteers found that rice cakes break into pieces more easily and dramatically when Cookie Monster goes into a feeding frenzy.

Today the rest of us can help pick up the slack by eating our share of some classic cookies, the real kind, on National Chocolate Chip Day. Be sure to try and actually get them into your mouth