NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

Welcome to December 16th on the National Day Calendar.

Central and South Americans cultivated cocoa as far back as 1200 BCE. The Aztecs loved it so much that during the height of their empire, they used cocoa beans as currency.

Europeans were still in the dark until the 16th century when they came to the New World. But once the secret got out, they fell in love with the treat as well. And it seems that the world has been making up for lost time ever since, eating as much chocolate as possible.

That’s especially true this time of the year, when everywhere you look, there are goodies to eat, popcorn, cookies, nuts and cake. And the best of them are covered in chocolate. This sweet takes even the ordinary and turns it into something amazing.

‘Tis the season, as they say, for putting our diets on hold as we celebrate National Chocolate Covered Anything Day.