Movie night just isn’t the same without an assortment of snacks.

Popcorn is a given, but a true connoisseur knows that chocolate covered raisins are where its at. Raisinettes are number 3 on the list of all time best selling candies. Created by the Blumenthal Brothers in 1927, Raisinettes along with Snowcaps and Goobers are still manufactured to this day. That’s a pretty good run for a candy that’s been around for nearly 100 years, although Nestle has been making them since 1984. The best explanation for their longevity seems to be their association with movie theaters. Popcorn enjoys this same claim to fame and we are not complaining!

On National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, make your home theater pop with your favorite movie sidekick.