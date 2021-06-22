NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Éclair Day

Welcome to June 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

Not much is known about the origin of Éclair, but we do know they became famous in nineteenth century France. Chef Careme is thought to be their creator, as he baked them at the Court of King Louis the 18th.

The word Éclair means flash of lightning, which may be a nod to its shiny frosting. Or it could be the speed at which Louis devoured his favorite pastry.

Today, chocolate Éclair can be found in bakeries around the world, although they shouldn’t be confused with the Long John. This is a doughnut that’s shaped like an Éclair with a cream filling and chocolate glaze.

On National Chocolate Éclair Day, celebrate in courtly style, with the pastry that still goes down lightning fast.

Today we also celebrate National HVAC Tech Day and Onion Rings Day.