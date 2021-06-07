NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Welcome to June 7th on the National Day Calendar.

While the most popular ice cream flavor is vanilla, it may surprise you that chocolate ice cream was invented first.

Most frozen treats simply evolved from drinks that were poured over snow or ice. When the Spaniards conquered Mexico in 1519 they discovered the irresistible Mayan chocolate drink that would become the basis of the first frozen chocolate.

Spanish explorer Alberto Garcia reportedly exclaimed, “In all my life I have never made a discovery so fine. This is not a taste, its an emotion.”

The recipe for chocolate ice cream appeared in an Italian cookbook in 1692.

On National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, celebrate your favorite scoops that still hold the spirit of the nectar of the gods!

Today we also celebrate National Boone Day, National VCR Day, and National Oklahoma Day.