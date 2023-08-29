BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Chop Suey Day, a day to celebrate a dish that’s as varied and colorful as the stories of its origin.

While Chop Suey is often associated with Chinese cuisine, its roots are firmly planted in the melting pot of American culture. Chop Suey, which means ‘mixed pieces’, first popped up in California during the mid-1800s. One legend claims it was created in San Francisco for a late-night visit by Chinese premier Li Hongzhang, who wanted a dish to represent his homeland and please American palates. Others say it was born out of necessity by Chinese immigrants who used whatever ingredients they had to create a meal. Whatever its origin, Chop Suey embodies the spirit of blending cultures and flavors. This hodgepodge dish usually consists of meat or tofu, stir-fried with vegetables in a savory sauce, and served over rice or noodles.

So, enjoy a plate of Chop Suey today and relish in the tasty testament to American diversity