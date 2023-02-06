Welcome to February 6th on the National Day Calendar.



Fans of Asian cuisine may have noticed that chopsticks from Korea are different from chopsticks found in other Asian countries.

Rather than bamboo or wood, Korean chopsticks are made from metal. According to one legend, this began around the year 500 AD when the royal family switched from wood to silver utensils. If their food had been poisoned, the silver would change color and alert them to the danger. Metal chopsticks then became commonplace in homes across the entire country, though most people used steel rather than silver. Metal is perfect for picking up meat from Korean BBQ grills and is much easier to clean.

Celebrate National Chopstick Day with takeout from your favorite Asian restaurant and say no to the fork.