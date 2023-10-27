BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Civics Day, we take a closer look at the principles that form the backbone of our democracy and civic life.

Civics is more than just understanding the structure of government; it’s about knowing our rights, duties, and the power of participation in shaping our communities. It’s a day to reflect on the importance of voting, volunteering, and staying informed, encouraging a more engaged and enlightened citizenry. By understanding civics, we ensure the preservation of our values, contributing to a stronger, more inclusive society.

So, whether you’re revisiting the Constitution or engaging in community service, let’s celebrate our shared responsibility in upholding the democratic ideals that unite us all.