NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Clam Chowder Day

Welcome to February 25th on the National Day Calendar.

Boston and New York have a rivalry that dates back centuries. One was colonized by the religious Puritans, the other by The New Amsterdam Company. Boston became a center of education. New York was built around banks. And, of course, the Yankees and the Red Sox.

This rivalry extends into the world of food as well. If you order a bowl of clam chowder in one city, its not going to resemble the other at all. New Englands version is a rich, cream based soup made with potatoes, onions, and pork fat. Manhattan clam chowder is tomato based.

The one you like best is a matter of preference, but don’t tell that to any New Englanders.

The region is so against the Manhattan recipe that someone once introduced a bill in the Maine legislature to ban the use of tomatoes in chowder.

On National Clam Chowder Day, enjoy a hot bowl of this seafood favorite, but check your surroundings before placing an order.

Today we also celebrate National Chili Day, National Toast Day, and National Chocolate Covered Nut Day.