NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Clam Chowder Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 25th on the National Day Calendar.

Boston and New York have a rivalry that dates back centuries. One was colonized by the religious Puritans, the other by The New Amsterdam Company. Boston became a center of education. New York was built around banks. And, of course, the Yankees and the Red Sox.

This rivalry extends into the world of food as well. If you order a bowl of clam chowder in one city, its not going to resemble the other at all. New Englands version is a rich, cream based soup made with potatoes, onions, and pork fat. Manhattan clam chowder is tomato based.

The one you like best is a matter of preference, but don’t tell that to any New Englanders.

The region is so against the Manhattan recipe that someone once introduced a bill in the Maine legislature to ban the use of tomatoes in chowder.

On National Clam Chowder Day, enjoy a hot bowl of this seafood favorite, but check your surroundings before placing an order.

Today we also celebrate National Chili Day, National Toast Day, and National Chocolate Covered Nut Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dry & warm with fire weather concerns

NDC FEB 25

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Gymnastics

College Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Science Publishing

Teacher Support Group

Distracted Driving

KX Convo: FB Lawyer

Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Cardinal varsity player passes shoes to opposing JV player

Smiles for Miles

Ag Food Safety

Ag Bill

Dry Winter Still

Federal Gun Laws

Gun Bill

Limiting Emergency Powers

What causes the wind?

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News