BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Classy Day, a day dedicated to the memory and birthday of the legendary comedian Betty White.

Known for her sharp wit, warm personality, and enduring charm, Betty White captured the hearts of millions over a career that spanned more than eight decades. But it wasn’t just her humor that made her an icon; it was her class. Betty’s ability to handle life’s ups and downs with grace, kindness, and a smile is what truly set her apart. National Classy Day is a tribute to Betty and to the idea that class is about more than just appearances — it’s about character. It’s about choosing to be positive, respectful, and considerate, and making the world a little brighter with your presence, just like Betty did.

So today, in honor of Betty White, let’s spread some joy, share a laugh, and approach the world with the same classy demeanor that she showed us time and time again.