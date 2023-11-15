BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, it’s all about making space for the holidays as we observe National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day.

As we inch closer to Thanksgiving, the fridge becomes prime real estate. But before we start cramming it with turkeys, cranberry sauces, and pies, it’s a good idea to give it a thorough clean. Think about those lingering leftovers, the mysterious jar in the back that no one remembers opening, or the salad dressings that have long overstayed their welcome. Not only is this day about organization, but it’s also about safety. Keeping your refrigerator clean reduces the risk of foodborne illnesses, ensuring that your holiday feasts are not only delicious but safe for everyone.

So, roll up your sleeves, grab a trash bag, and maybe find a surprise or two, like that block of fancy cheese you forgot about!