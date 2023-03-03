Bologna isn’t exactly fancy, but this lunchtime staple has very distinguished origins.

The lunch meat known as Mortadella was created in Bologna, Italy and became a food coveted by nobility and peasants alike. Its popularity grew so much that people began making counterfeit versions. This became such a problem that in the 1600s a law was passed that made counterfeiting Mortadella punishable by death. Talk about taking your lunch seriously. But make no mistake, Mortadella is a far superior product. Think of it as gourmet bologna.

Celebrate National Cold Cuts Day with a sandwich made of fresh cut deli meats. Just make sure you ask for the real stuff.