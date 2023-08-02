Today we flip open a world of creativity on National Coloring Book Day.

While coloring books have been a favorite among children for generations, the origin of coloring books is tied to some pretty adult concepts. The first coloring books were created in the 1880s as a way of explaining complex subjects like history and anatomy. However, it wasn’t until the 1960s that coloring books took off as a popular children’s activity. And today, they’ve come full circle, with adults finding relaxation and stress relief in the simple act of coloring. Whether it’s a fanciful fantasy world or intricate geometric designs, coloring books provide an outlet for creativity and a break from screen time. They offer a way to relax, reduce stress, and give your imagination free reign.

So today, pick up a coloring book and some colored pencils or crayons, and let your creativity flow.