Every family seems to have someone who likes to dispense advice to everyone else. The Friedman family of Sioux City, Iowa had two twin girls: Pauline and Esther. The world knows them better as the famous newspaper columnists Abigail Van Buren and Ann Landers, respectively. For decades, these two women published advice columns and helped Americans sort through delicate matters dealing with work, romance, and family life.



When the original Abby retired, her daughter took over and continues answering reader’s letters to this day, using the pseudonym. It’s National Columnists Day, when we celebrate the writers and reporters who entertain and inform us throughout the year.