NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cookie Day

Welcome to December 4th on the National Day Calendar.

Today, we celebrate the tantalizing aroma of warm baked cookies and take a look at their journey around the globe. Cookies first appeared in Persia in the 7th century and made their way to Europe through Spain in the 14th century. They later traveled to the United States with Dutch settlers. In the Netherlands they were called Koekies or Little Cakes.

Apparently, cookies made good travel companions and a sturdy kind were called jumbles in the early days. Also known as biscuits throughout Europe, the treat became popular in the street markets all the way to the high courts.

Today we celebrate National Cookie Day thanks to a Sesame Street Monster, who sums up their deliciousness with a universal phrase, num, num, num, num, num.

Today, we also celebrate Faux Fur Friday, National Dice Day, National Sock Day, and National Bartender Day.

