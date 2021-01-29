NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Corn Chip Day

Welcome to January 29th on the National Day Calendar.

We Americans love our crunchy snacks.

Thanks to Elmer Doolin, this includes corn chips and a household name that began on a road trip.

In 1932, Elmer was traveling through San Antonio, TX where he discovered a local favorite called Friotes. He found a man who wanted to quit the corn chip business and when Elmer bought the recipe for only 100 dollars, he had no idea what a bargain it was. He perfected them in his mothers kitchen and started selling the chips from the back of his Model T. But sales really took off when his mom created a recipe campaign called cooking with Fritos. This led to a partnership with Herman Lay and Fritos are now a corn chip legend.

On National Corn Chip Day, enjoy your favorite chips with salsa and cheese or even a recipe from the Daisy Doolin kitchen!