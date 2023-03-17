Corned beef is a St Patrick’s Day tradition, but why is the dish associated with Ireland?

When the British ran out of land to raise cattle, the Irish started beef production as a way to make money. And the Emerald Isle became known for corned beef because of laws known as the Cattle Acts, which prohibited the export of livestock to England. This dropped the price of beef for the Irish, who finally got to taste what they had been exporting for so long. Plus, the tax on salt was so low in Ireland that they could produce corned beef for a fraction of what others could. So why is it called corned beef? Because the large salt crystals that were used to cure the meat were nearly the size of corn kernels.

On National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day, celebrate with a delicious bite of history.