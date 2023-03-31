Every kid knows the kaleidoscope of colors found in a box of Crayola crayons.

The company makes dozens of hues, allowing tiny artists to decorate refrigerators around the world. Oddly enough, Emerson Moser, Crayola’s senior crayon maker, was color blind! He could see color, but couldn’t differentiate between blues and greens. When he retired from Crayola after 37 years on the job, he had created nearly 1.5 billion crayons. His boots, which had become coated with colorful wax over the years, were donated to the Crayola Hall of Fame.

On National Crayon Day, break out a box of color and be grateful for all the hues you can see