NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Creamsicle Day

Welcome to August 14th on the National Day Calendar.

You may have heard that the Popsicle was invented by a kid. That kid was 11 year old Frank Epperson, who kept right on dreaming after the huge success of his first frozen treat.

At an age when most of us are trying out a paper route, young Frank experimented with vanilla ice cream covered in a shell of orange sherbert that he eventually called the Epsicle.

OK, so naming his inventions wasn’t his strong suit, but the creamsicle made with vanilla ice cream and the dreamsicle, its ice milk cousin are now a frosty phenomenon.

This kid certainly got something right when he set up a patent in 1923.

Today, over two billion Popsicle are sold every year.

On National Creamsicle Day, celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of a kid who knew how to keep on dreaming.

Today we also celebrate National Sandwich Month.